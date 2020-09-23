After passing Major Port Authorities Bill by voice vote, Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Major Port Authorities Bill 2020 by voice vote and was then adjourned sine die. The monsoon session which was scheduled to go on till October 1 was cut short in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya moved the Bill to provide for regulation, operation and planning of Major Ports in India and to vest the administration, control and management of such ports upon the Boards of Major Port Authorities and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. Mandaviya said that he has moved the bill so that India's major ports can compete with major world class ports.

"As of now the port sector is being regulated with the rule and bill since the time of the British. I am moving this bill because port sector needs to be improved with time and should be regulated smoothly to compete with private ports and world class ports," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also arrived in the House during the discussion on the Major Port Authority Bill, 2020.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla thanked all the MPs for the smooth running of the House. He presented the details of the proceedings of the House. He said that during the current session many important bills were passed and several bills were amended. Also, many important issues were discussed. He said that during the Zero Hour in the House, MPs raised 370 issues of public importance.

Om Birla said, "I thank the honorable Prime Minister, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, all MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for their cooperation in the running of the House." Birla also said that the work productivity of the House in this session has been 167 per cent and the House has set new records of productivity in this session.

"All honourable members, despite the threat of Corona epidemic, continued to sit in the legislative office till late night and discharged their constitutional duties. It is because of your active cooperation and positive participation that the House has set new records of work productivity in this session. Even during the global epidemic, the work productivity of the House in this session has been 167 per cent, which is higher than the other sessions. I congratulate all of you on this achievement," he said. (ANI)