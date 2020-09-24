Left Menu
CISS faults report on Nigeria being third most terrorized country in world

A recent report dismissed by the Centre for International and Strategic Studies (CISS) has ranked Nigeria as third in the world among most terrorized countries, according to a news report by Naija News.

A report emerged on social during the week quoting an Australian based Institute for Economics and Peace, IEP, as ranking Nigeria third in its latest Global Terrorism Index.

CISS said that the country cannot be ranked third in the Global Terrorism Index, adding that this year's ranking is yet to be released.

CISS's position was carried in a report made available to newsmen in Abuja by its Programme Officer Dr. Jude Okunebo in Abuja.

In attendance, while unveiling the report in Abuja on Wednesday were renowned scholars, Professor Ahmed Danfulani, Dr Abubakar Gana, Dr Ifure Ataifure, Brig. Gen Rabe Abubakar and Prof. Peter Maidoki of the University of Abuja as well as presidents and heads of various non-governmental organizations and civil society groups.

Okunebo, while reviewing the report, pointed out that Nigeria was not classified amongst the top five least peaceful and top five ongoing conflict domains in the world negate the supposition that it was among the most terrorized.

Okunebo said President Muhammadu Buhari's uncompromising stance, commitment, and dedication turned the table around for the country.

He also noted that the president's emergence birthed an all-new approach that has rubbed off on the troops and their counter-terrorism operations.

According to the report, Nigeria has witnessed several challenges that come majorly from its internal political environment.

It noted that the act of militancy and terrorism perpetrated by some individuals against the government have kept Nigeria under siege for some years.

It particularly pointed out that the most severe security challenges suffered by Nigerians were between 2001-2019 which include; militancy in the Niger Delta, kidnapping, armed banditry, cattle rustling, Boko Haram, and the unabated clashes between farmers and herders.

The report said, however, that the current administration began to out in measures towards ending the various internal security challenges in the country from 2016.

"Between 2016 and 2019, substantial progress was made in the management of the internal security crisis in Nigeria with the involvement of the Nigerian Army in internal security operations," it said.

