Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC refuses to entertain bail plea by activist Sudha Bharadwaj in Elgar case

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking bail to lawyer and activist Sudha Bharadwaj, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 13:48 IST
SC refuses to entertain bail plea by activist Sudha Bharadwaj in Elgar case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking bail to a lawyer and activist Sudha Bharadwaj, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). A bench comprising Justices U U Lalit and Ajay Rastogi dismissed as withdrawn the plea filed by Bharadwaj.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the activist has been in jail for over two years and charges have not been not framed in the case. Nothing has been recovered from the petitioner and no incriminating material found, she said.

Referring to her health condition, the lawyer said Bharadwaj is suffering from diabetes and other comorbidities. "They are giving me medicine but several tests are required. Grant me interim bail. I will get diagnosed myself and thereafter surrender myself," she said.

The apex court noted that a bail plea is pending in the high court. Grover said that she sought the court's indulgence to get checked and the tests cannot happen in the jail hospital.

"You have a good case on merits. Why don't you file a regular bail application," the bench said. The court then said, "either you withdraw it or we will dismiss it," and suggested that a regular bail plea can be filed. The plea was then withdrawn.

Bharadwaj, 58, had earlier approached the Bombay High Court seeking bail, saying that she suffered from chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. She had said comorbidities put her at a higher risk of contracting coronavirus while at the Byculla women''s prison where an inmate had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier.

The court, however, had noted the submissions made by the NIA and the Maharashtra government that the prison authorities were taking all precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and that they were providing necessary medical care to Bharadwaj for her comorbidities. On August 21, pursuant to an high court order, the state government had submitted a report stating that Bharadwaj had been examined in the prison by a medical officer and that her health condition was found to be "stable and satisfactory".

The report stated that Bharadwaj's vital health parameters were stable although she had been suffering from mild depression and had complained of body ache. The state said that Bharadwaj had been given medication for dizziness and had been advised to continue medicines for her chronic conditions.

Bharadwaj has been lodged in the Byculla women's prison since September 2018 following her arrest in the case. The case pertains to the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune district on December 31, 2017. It is alleged that speeches made by some activists at the conclave led to violence near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on outskirts of Pune city the next day.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Business morale brightens in Germany, France despite coronavirus resurgence

Business morale in Germany and France improved for the fifth month in a row in September, boosting hopes that the euro zones two biggest economies had enjoyed a solid recovery from the coronavirus shock suffered in the first half of the yea...

Health Ministry's 'eSanjeevani' digital platform records 3 lakh consultations

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that more than 3 lakh tele-consultations have been completed on eSanjeevani platform.The government further informed that among all the states, Tamil Nadu is leading with the completion of 1.29 ...

51st Edition of IFFI postponed to 16 to 24 January 2021

The 51st Edition of the International Film Festival of India scheduled to be held at Goa from 20th November to 28th November 2020 has been postponed to 16th to 24th January 2021. The decision has been arrived at after the Minister of Infor...

88 whales rescued from Australia's worst mass beaching

Authorities have rescued 88 pilot whales and are attempting to free 20 others that survived Australias worst mass stranding, as crews prepare to remove 380 decomposing carcasses from the shallows of Tasmania state, officials said Thursday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020