Man buried alive in borewell

A 60-year-old man was on Thursday buried alive and another injured after the earth in a 45-feet deep borewell caved in here. Ashraf (65) and Nandan Rajput (60) got trapped inside the borewell in Alaypur Peet Bholeshwar village following the incident, police said.

Rescue work was carried out for over four hours with the help of JCB machines. Both the men were rescued and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared Rajput dead. Ashraf is undergoing treatment at the hospital and is in a serious condition, police said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district magistrate to rush to the spot and ensure proper treatment of the injured, an official spokesman said in Lucknow. PTI CORR SAB SRY