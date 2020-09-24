Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks police chief to call for reports on ‘honey trap’, extortion cases for taking action

It directed the man, represented through senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, to cooperate with the investigation and make himself available for interrogation and that he shall not contact or influence the woman and prosecution witnesses. “I hereby direct the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to personally look into the matter and see whether the complainant herein and the above mentioned … (neighbour/ associate) are indulged in any other such type of cases, if so, appropriate action may be taken against the culprits.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 15:49 IST
HC asks police chief to call for reports on ‘honey trap’, extortion cases for taking action

The Delhi High Court has asked the Commissioner of Police to call for reports from all police stations in cases of ‘honey trap’ or extortion and issue standing orders for taking action. The high court said though acceptance of allurement is not justified, allurement advanced for extortion of money is also not acceptable.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said if the Delhi Police Commissioner feels that such incidents of extortion by alluring a person have happened in the national capital in 2020, he shall issue standing orders to all the concerned police stations that action may be taken as per law, without harassing such person or the alleged accused. The high court’s direction came while granting anticipatory bail to a businessman, accused in a rape case, who claimed that he was trapped and tricked under a well-designed, meticulously planned and thoroughly woven racket of extortionists. “I have gone through the photographs and chats which are annexed with the present petition which seems to be the allurement on the part of the complainant (woman) and petitioner (man) got trapped therein, however, without commenting on the merits of the prosecution case, I am of the view that petitioner deserves protection from this court,” the judge said.

The high court directed the concerned police officers that in the event of arrest, the man shall be released on bond on his furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000. It directed the man, represented through senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, to cooperate with the investigation and make himself available for interrogation and that he shall not contact or influence the woman and prosecution witnesses.

“I hereby direct the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to personally look into the matter and see whether the complainant herein and the above mentioned … (neighbour/ associate) are indulged in any other such type of cases, if so, appropriate action may be taken against the culprits. "In addition to above, the Commissioner shall call reports from all the police stations of such cases as present one and file a report to this effect within four weeks,” the judge said.

The high court listed the matter for November 17 for further directions and said that a copy of this order be sent to the Commissioner of Delhi Police for information and necessary compliance. According to the prosecution, the woman and the man were strangers till August 24, and as she was looking for a job, she got the man’s number and texted him.

The man replied that he was looking for a ‘hot personal assistant’ and a meeting was fixed and the woman sent her location where the man came with a wine, it alleged. It alleged that after drinks, the man raped her and she called her neighbour for help. When she came, she saw the man running away from the woman’s house and the matter was reported to police.

However, Pahwa submitted that as per the WhatsApp chat, the woman had got the man’s number through an online job portal and she asked him whether he was looking for any personal assistant. When the man answered in affirmative, the woman, instead of sending pictures in professional suits or attire, sent her sensuous pictures in bathing suits or bikinis, he contended.

The counsel claimed that the man’s advances were overly welcomed by the complainant and there was not an iota of any demur or protest. The counsel submitted that during the entire chatting, there was no whisper of any job opening or salary structure and work timings, rather she shared her bikini pictures by the pool to allure the man. Once it was done, the complainant called the man at her home and when her demand of Rs 5 lakh was not fulfilled, she registered an entirely fabricated, false and concocted case of rape against him.

He said when the man came to know about lodging of an FIR against him, he gave representation to the police and also filed a complaint against the woman and her associates for extortion of money but no action was taken after which he approached a trial court. “The modus operandi, which is prevailing nowadays in such cases can be divided into three parts. First - contact random strangers by different modes viz. WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other social networking sites; second – if the person responds, means he is interested, then seduce him / her by sending pictures, videos or chatting; third - when the strangers were trapped, call him / her at home and then make videos, level false charges/accusations, intimidate and thereafter demand money,” Pahwa argued.

The high court noted the submission of the man’s counsel that the FIR mentioned about the woman’s neighbour, who in reality was her close friend and accomplice in the crime. The prosecutor opposed the anticipatory bail plea saying the man’s presence at the spot was not in dispute and he had admittedly gone to the house of the complainant with wine bottles and seen pictures as he claimed to have sent by her.

He had no business to attend her call and go to a stranger lady at her place after the first conversation, the prosecutor argued, and added that the allegations against the man were serious and his petition deserved to be dismissed..

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Google Nest Audio specs, images leaked through retailer listing

Googles upcoming smart speaker, Nest Audio, has been listed by an online retailer ahead of its official launch which is expected to be at Googles Launch Night In event on September 30.The Google Nest Audio has been listed by American retail...

Poland reports new record daily increase in coronavirus cases

Poland was hit by a record daily rise in coronavirus cases on Thursday attributable to increased direct contact between people after a lifting of restrictions, the health ministry said.It reported 1,136 new COVID-19 infections, the biggest ...

Dr. Manjiri Bakre awarded 'Health Tech Innovator of the Year'

Bengaluru Karnataka India, September 24 ANINewsVoir Dr Manjiri Bakre, Founder CEO OncoStem Diagnostics, was awarded Health Tech Innovator of the Year by ET Healthworld - Intelligent Health Tech awards 2020. ET Healthworld.coms Intelligent...

Brexit and coronavirus spur EU to deepen capital market

The European Union on Thursday presented plans to expand and bolster its capital market to help reboot companies hit by the coronavirus and reduce the blocs reliance on the City of London after Brexit.Companies need to refund themselves as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020