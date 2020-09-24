Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Priest from Kerala duped of Rs 3.5 lakh online, FIR lodged

Claiming that she was impressed by the priest, she promised to send some valuable gifts including an Iphone, laptop and some gold ornaments, police said quoting the complainant. The following day, the priest received a phone call with the caller identifying himself as a customs department official of New Delhi's IGI Airport asking him to deposit Rs 3.50 lakh in a bank account.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 24-09-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 16:48 IST
UP: Priest from Kerala duped of Rs 3.5 lakh online, FIR lodged

A case of cyber fraud has been filed against three people here for duping a Christian priest from Kerala of Rs 3.50 lakh, police said. On Facebook, the priest had befriended a woman purported to be a British national and was told that he would be sent valuable gifts for which he was asked to deposit Rs 3.50 lakh as "customs duty" in a bank account belonging to one person residing in Aonla area here, police said.

According to the complaint given to the police on Wednesday evening, the priest received a friend request from the woman on August 28 and she took his e-mail ID and mobile number during the conversation. Claiming that she was impressed by the priest, she promised to send some valuable gifts including an Iphone, laptop and some gold ornaments, police said quoting the complainant.

The following day, the priest received a phone call with the caller identifying himself as a customs department official of New Delhi's IGI Airport asking him to deposit Rs 3.50 lakh in a bank account. When he did not get the parcel, the priest enquired about the bank account and was told that it was in the name of one Aqil Nabi in the State Bank of India branch in Aonla here after which the priest filed the complaint with the help of his friend in Delhi, police said.

An FIR has been lodged against Aqil Nabi, the woman, and the owner of the mobile phone through which the call had been made, police said adding that investigation is on..

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cameras at Tis Hazari district court on test basis for audio-video recording of proceedings

In a step towards greater transparency, cameras have been installed in a courtroom at Tis Hazari district courts complex here for audio-video recording of proceedings on a test basis. Three cameras, including a fish eye camera for having a ...

COVID-19 positive Indian found dead in Singapore was worried over finances, family: Report

An Indian national, found dead at the staircase of a hospital, was worried over his finances and family after contracting the COVID-19, a media report said on Thursday. A doctor from Khoo Teck Puat Hospital KTPH, where Alagu Periyakarrupan ...

Soccer-UEFA to continue with five substitutions this season

UEFA will continue to allow teams to make up to five substitutions each per match, instead of three, for the rest of this season, the head of the European soccer governing body Aleksander Ceferin said Thursday. Ceferin told a news conferenc...

ShareChat raises USD 40mn from Pawan Munjal, DCM Shriram promoters' family office, others

Indian social networking platform ShareChat on Thursday said it has raised USD 40 million about Rs 295.8 crore in funding from Hero MotoCorps Pawan Munjal, DCM Shriram promoters family office, and others. The pre-series E round also saw par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020