5 arrested in Greater Noida for highway robberies in western UP

Four of them are from Bulandshahr, while one belongs to Shamli, and their gang has a long criminal history of waylaying vehicles and looting people in the region, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said.

Updated: 24-09-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 16:57 IST
5 arrested in Greater Noida for highway robberies in western UP

Five men accused of robbing people on the Delhi-Agra Yamuna Expressway and other highways in western Uttar Pradesh have been arrested in Greater Noida, police said on Thursday. The accused were held after an encounter with the police in the Rabupura police station area on Wednesday night, a senior official said.

Those held are aged between 19 years and 25 years. Four of them are from Bulandshahr, while one belongs to Shamli, and their gang has a long criminal history of waylaying vehicles and looting people in the region, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said. “The five gang members have been arrested after an encounter. They have a long criminal history, including robberies committed by them on highways. They have also looted cars in the past in Greater Noida. They would waylay vehicles on highways and loot them at gunpoint,” Pandey said.

“Two illegal firearms along with some ammunition, two knives and five stolen mobile phones, among other items, have been recovered from their possession and their car impounded,” he added. Pandey also said the police would initiate action against them under the stringent Gangsters Act.

Those held have been identified as Ashish Singh, Sumit, Rahul, Mahesh Pratap and Imran, the police said. An FIR has been registered against the accused at Rabupura police station and further proceedings were underway, the police said.

