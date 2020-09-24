Left Menu
Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Delhi HC seeks CBI's response on convict's plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a petition, moved by one of the convicts in Bihar's Muzaffarpur shelter home case, challenging the trial court judgment.

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 17:35 IST
The Delhi HC has slated the matter for October 1.. Image Credit: ANI

Convict Vikas Kumar has challenged the trial court's order of sentencing him with life imprisonment for the remainder of his life.

Hearing his plea, a Division Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar on Thursday issued a notice to the CBI and slated the matter for October 1 when it would also hear appeals by the other convicts of the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case. Earlier, Brajesh Thakur - whom the trial court had termed "kingpin" of a "meticulously planned" conspiracy -- and Dilip Kumar Verma, both sentenced to life imprisonment till the remainder of their lives, had challenged the lower court's judgment in the HC.

The trial court had convicted 19 people, including Kumar, Thakur, and Verma, on January 20 in the case and sentenced them on February 11. Thakur was convicted of several offences, including aggravated penetrative sexual assault under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, besides rape and gang rape under the Indian Penal code. The trial court had also imposed a hefty fine of Rs 32.20 lakh on him. In their appeals, Thakur and Verma had contended that the trial court had conducted the hearing in a "hurried manner", thus violating their right to a free and fair trial as guaranteed under the Constitution of India.

Apart from Thakur, Verma, and Kumar, the trial court had also sentenced then child protection officer of Muzaffarpur, Ravi Roshan, besides convicts Guddu Vijay, Kumar Tiwari, Guddu Patel, Kishan Kumar, and Ramanuj Thakur to imprisonment for the remainder of their lives in the case. (ANI)

