Maha: Palghar woman loses Rs 1.6 lakh in online fraud

A woman allegedly lost Rs 1.6 lakh in an online fraud in Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday. According to the complainant, on September 18 and 19 she had allegedly received recorded messages with the logo of the game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" on her mobile phone that said had won Rs 25 lakh, an official said.

The woman was allegedly made to pay Rs 1.6 lakh to different bank accounts to gain access to the prize money and when she did not get the amount, she approached the police, the official said. A case of cheating has been registered against one Akash Verma in this regard, while no arrests have been made so far, he added.