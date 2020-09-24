SAT suspends judicial work till October 1 amid COVID-19

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has suspended judicial work till October 1 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Interim orders, if any, that are operational would remain in force till the next date of hearing, according to a notification.

"The judicial work of the tribunal shall further remain suspended till October 1, 2020," the notification said. The directions already issued and permitted from time to time shall be continued, and all earlier orders shall be aligned with the present order and shall remain in force up to and inclusive of October 1, it said.

As per the notification dated September 18, the tribunal would function through video conference from September 21 from 11.30 am to 4.30 pm until further orders. Further, the office of the registry would function from September 21 from 11 am to 4.30 pm until further orders with limited staff for the purpose of administrative work.

Besides, matters fixed for hearing between September 21 to October 1 would be rescheduled for December 7 to December 17. Earlier, the tribunal had suspended judicial work till September 18 while continuing to function through video conference.