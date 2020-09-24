Thailand's parliament votes to delay consideration of constitutional amendment - lawmaker

Thailand's parliament votes to delay consideration of constitutional amendment - lawmakerReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 24-09-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:02 IST
Thailand's parliament voted on Thursday to delay making a decision on whether it will amend the constitution, as protesters have demanded, a lawmaker said. The parliament voted to set up a committee to study the process of the constitutional amendment first, Chinnaworn Boonyakiat, a member of parliament, told Reuters.
"The vote to accept a motion for constitutional changes is effectively delayed to November," he said.