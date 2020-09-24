Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSF seizes 100kg of Hilsa fish being smuggled into India

Border Security Force has seized 100 kg of 'Hilsa' fish while the consignment was allegedly being smuggled from Bangladesh into India through Petrapole integrated checkpost in West Bengal, a BSF officer said on Thursday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:35 IST
BSF seizes 100kg of Hilsa fish being smuggled into India

Border Security Force has seized 100 kg of 'Hilsa' fish while the consignment was allegedly being smuggled from Bangladesh into India through Petrapole integrated checkpost in West Bengal, a BSF officer said on Thursday. During routine checking at the integrated checkpost in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, BSF personnel found six bags containing the prized fish worth over Rs 1 lakh, hidden inside the upper hood of a truck, the BSF spokesman said.

The truck driver, the vehicle, and the fish were handed over to the Customs authorities at Petrapole, he said. The value of the seized truck and the fish was around Rs 9 lakh.

The apprehended driver was identified as a resident of Kalianai village of Duttapukur area in North 24 Parganas district, the officer said. The driver claimed that he had gone to Bangladesh with his truck containing motor parts and when he was returning after unloading the goods he was offered Rs 6,000 by a man in the neighbouring country, for delivering the bags to a person at Bongaon in North 24 Parganas distrct, he said.

'Hilsa', often described as the 'queen of fish' is liked for its taste and smell. It can be savoured when fried or cooked in mustard sauce. Although, it is a tropical saltwater fish (scientific name: Tenualosa ilisha), it thrives in rivers and estuaries.

PTI AMR MM MM MM MM.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Congress misleading farmers over Farm Bills: Agriculture Minister

Congress leaders are trying to mislead farmers across the country on the agriculture sector-related bills but on the contrary, it will weaken their party, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Thursday. Addressing a press ...

Cycling-Dygert suffers massive crash in world championships time trial

American favourite Chloe Dygert suffered a horrible crash in the time trial at the UCI Road World Championships on Thursday. The 23-year-old, the defending champion, was setting the pace again and looked on course for gold on the 31.7km cir...

Gopalkrishna Gandhi appointed new life trustee of IIC

Former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi has been appointed as a new life trustee of the India International Centre IIC in the capital, announced IIC on Thursday. Gandhi was appointed a life trustee of the centre following the vacanc...

Ruckus in SDMC House: LoP tears off 'Mayor' sticker, suspended for 15 days

AAP councillor and Leader of Opposition in the BJP-led SDMC House Prem Chouhan tore off the sticker of Mayor mounted on the dais during a discussion on civic issues on Thursday, causing chaos and forcing the mayor to suspend him for 15 days...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020