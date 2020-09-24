BSF seizes 100kg of Hilsa fish being smuggled into India

Border Security Force has seized 100 kg of 'Hilsa' fish while the consignment was allegedly being smuggled from Bangladesh into India through Petrapole integrated checkpost in West Bengal, a BSF officer said on Thursday. During routine checking at the integrated checkpost in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, BSF personnel found six bags containing the prized fish worth over Rs 1 lakh, hidden inside the upper hood of a truck, the BSF spokesman said.

The truck driver, the vehicle, and the fish were handed over to the Customs authorities at Petrapole, he said. The value of the seized truck and the fish was around Rs 9 lakh.

The apprehended driver was identified as a resident of Kalianai village of Duttapukur area in North 24 Parganas district, the officer said. The driver claimed that he had gone to Bangladesh with his truck containing motor parts and when he was returning after unloading the goods he was offered Rs 6,000 by a man in the neighbouring country, for delivering the bags to a person at Bongaon in North 24 Parganas distrct, he said.

'Hilsa', often described as the 'queen of fish' is liked for its taste and smell. It can be savoured when fried or cooked in mustard sauce. Although, it is a tropical saltwater fish (scientific name: Tenualosa ilisha), it thrives in rivers and estuaries.

PTI AMR MM MM MM MM.