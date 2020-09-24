Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court rejects bail plea of violence accused involved in Head Constable's death

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the interim bail plea of a north-east district violence case accused, involved in the assault and resultant death of Head Constable Rattan Lal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 21:01 IST
Delhi court rejects bail plea of violence accused involved in Head Constable's death
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the interim bail plea of a north-east district violence case accused, involved in the assault and resultant death of Head Constable Rattan Lal. Mohammed Ayyub, through his advocates Salim Malik and Sonia Pandey, had sought interim bail for a period of 11 days -- September 30 to October 10 -- on the grounds of performing "Chaliswa ceremony" and other rituals for his deceased father Late Ali Sher.

However, dismissing the bail plea, the additional sessions judge said: "The offences alleged against the applicant in the matter are quite serious as the present case pertains to an assault upon police force and resultant death of Head Constable Rattan Lal and severe injuries suffered by Amit Kumar Sharma, IPS, DCP-Shahdara; Anuj Kumar, IPS; and 51 other police personnel at the hands of rioters." The judge agreed to the arguments of the special public prosecutor (PP) that the applicant has three more brothers "who can very well perform the remaining ceremonies".

"In addition, the applicant has three sisters... It is further a matter of record that the applicant has already availed the benefit of interim bail twice in the matter," the court said. Special PP Amit Prasad said that the misuse of the interim bails granted to the accused persons in the cases of violence on "humanitarian grounds" is quite prevalent as they seek interim bails for a very short period and before its expiry, they file an application seeking an extension on the grounds that the Full Bench of the High Court of Delhi has extended all the interim bails during Covid-19 pandemic till October 31.

The state has already approached the Full Bench of the High Court by way of a petition, seeking clarification in this regard. It is listed before the Full Bench on September 25. (ANI)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Mary Trump, niece of Donald Trump, sues U.S. president and family for fraud

Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump, sued the U.S. president on Thursday, accusing him and other family members of cheating her out of tens of millions of dollars from an inheritance.The complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhat...

'Kicked' chair when Centre decided to bring farm Bills in Parliament: Harsimrat

Days after resigning from the Union cabinet, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday said she kicked her chair as she felt it was a shame to continue as a minister after the Centre decided to bring farm Bills in Parliament. The former ...

Ready to lead fight against farm bills: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said he is ready to lead the political fight against the three anti-farmer bills passed in Parliament. I will do what it takes to save my farmers and my state from these dangerous new laws, ...

IBM researchers working towards enabling a 'more sustainable future'

IBM researchers are working on speeding up the discovery of new materials and novel uses of existing ones to help address global challenges like rising CO2 emissions, climate change and life-threatening viruses, the company said. In its ann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020