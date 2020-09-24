Delhi court rejects bail plea of violence accused involved in Head Constable's death

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the interim bail plea of a north-east district violence case accused, involved in the assault and resultant death of Head Constable Rattan Lal. Mohammed Ayyub, through his advocates Salim Malik and Sonia Pandey, had sought interim bail for a period of 11 days -- September 30 to October 10 -- on the grounds of performing "Chaliswa ceremony" and other rituals for his deceased father Late Ali Sher.

However, dismissing the bail plea, the additional sessions judge said: "The offences alleged against the applicant in the matter are quite serious as the present case pertains to an assault upon police force and resultant death of Head Constable Rattan Lal and severe injuries suffered by Amit Kumar Sharma, IPS, DCP-Shahdara; Anuj Kumar, IPS; and 51 other police personnel at the hands of rioters." The judge agreed to the arguments of the special public prosecutor (PP) that the applicant has three more brothers "who can very well perform the remaining ceremonies".

"In addition, the applicant has three sisters... It is further a matter of record that the applicant has already availed the benefit of interim bail twice in the matter," the court said. Special PP Amit Prasad said that the misuse of the interim bails granted to the accused persons in the cases of violence on "humanitarian grounds" is quite prevalent as they seek interim bails for a very short period and before its expiry, they file an application seeking an extension on the grounds that the Full Bench of the High Court of Delhi has extended all the interim bails during Covid-19 pandemic till October 31.

The state has already approached the Full Bench of the High Court by way of a petition, seeking clarification in this regard. It is listed before the Full Bench on September 25. (ANI)