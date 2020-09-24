Left Menu
Development News Edition

Capt Amarinder appeals to all parties to fight unitedly against farm Bills

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday appealed to all political parties to rise above petty considerations and come on one platform to fight unitedly against the treacherous Agriculture Bills that would destroy the farmers of Punjab.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 24-09-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 21:07 IST
Capt Amarinder appeals to all parties to fight unitedly against farm Bills
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday appealed to all political parties to rise above petty considerations and come on one platform to fight unitedly against the treacherous Agriculture Bills that would destroy the farmers of Punjab. As per the press statement, asserting his commitment to protect the rights of the farmers at all costs, the Chief Minister said he was ready to lead the political fight against the unconstitutional anti-farmer Bills with all his might. "I will do what it takes to save my farmers and my state from these dangerous new laws, whose implementation will cripple the farming sector and also destroy Punjab's lifeline of Agriculture," he added.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the Congress had always stood with the farmers and will fight with them, shoulder to shoulder, to scuttle the Centre's plans to ruin not just their own families and the labourers, who toil on the fields day and night to feed the nation, but the entire state of Punjab. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Union Government has stooped to a new low by bringing these Bills, and that too in a totally undemocratic and unparliamentary manner, said Captain Amarinder, adding that his government, supported by the Punjab Congress, will oppose the legislations tooth and nail in the interest of not just the farmers and the state but the entire country.

The press statement read, "Lambasting the Akalis for trying to change the narrative through their concerted and deliberate efforts to transform the `Punjab V/s Centre' fight into a local political clash for their vested interests, the Chief Minister said they have changed the history of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), reducing it from a political force into a puppet of the BJP." Captain Amarinder dismissed SAD leader Harsimat Kaur Badal's resignation from the Union Cabinet as a mockery of the Akali history of sacrifices, before the Badals hijacked the party and converted it into their personal fiefdom for their own gains. "Is giving up a berth in the Union Cabinet a sacrifice? The Badals clearly do not know the meaning of sacrifice," he quipped, ridiculing SAD chief Sukhbir Badal's latest statement that Akali Dal can make any sacrifice for farmers.

What are you still doing in the anti-farmer NDA government at the Centre, he asked the Akali leader. Sukbir's assertion that SAD will not let any corporate enter Punjab if the people make an Akali Dal government in the state clearly showed that it was all about power, and the entire drama was being enacted by their party to get into the saddle, said the Chief Minister.

Terming the SAD's purported U-turn on the Bills as a desperate step taken under political compulsion, when faced with the threat of total eradication from Punjab's political arena, Singh pointed out neither Sukhbir Singh Badal nor his wife Harsimrat even once opposed the Farm Ordinances at any point till they were presented in the Lok Sabha. In fact, the duo continued to actively defend the Ordinances as being supportive of the farmers, Captain Amarinder said, pointing to Sukhbir's stand at the all-party meeting and his decision to stay away from the State Assembly session at which the resolution opposing the Bills was passed.

All their claims now of being with the farmers in this fight against the Bills are a complete farce, which even the agitating farmers are taking with a pinch of salt, the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Mary Trump, niece of Donald Trump, sues U.S. president and family for fraud

Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump, sued the U.S. president on Thursday, accusing him and other family members of cheating her out of tens of millions of dollars from an inheritance.The complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhat...

'Kicked' chair when Centre decided to bring farm Bills in Parliament: Harsimrat

Days after resigning from the Union cabinet, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday said she kicked her chair as she felt it was a shame to continue as a minister after the Centre decided to bring farm Bills in Parliament. The former ...

Ready to lead fight against farm bills: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said he is ready to lead the political fight against the three anti-farmer bills passed in Parliament. I will do what it takes to save my farmers and my state from these dangerous new laws, ...

IBM researchers working towards enabling a 'more sustainable future'

IBM researchers are working on speeding up the discovery of new materials and novel uses of existing ones to help address global challenges like rising CO2 emissions, climate change and life-threatening viruses, the company said. In its ann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020