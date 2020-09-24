Left Menu
Development News Edition

Relic of Pope John Paul II's blood stolen from Italian cathedral

A gold and crystal casing holding drops of the blood of Saint Pope John Paul II was stolen from the cathedral of the central Italian city of Spoleto, its bishop said on Thursday. The casing, known as a reliquary, was snatched on Wednesday from an altar dedicated to the Polish pope, who died in 2005 after a 27-year reign.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 24-09-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 21:51 IST
Relic of Pope John Paul II's blood stolen from Italian cathedral
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A gold and crystal casing holding drops of the blood of Saint Pope John Paul II was stolen from the cathedral of the central Italian city of Spoleto, its bishop said on Thursday.

The casing, known as a reliquary, was snatched on Wednesday from an altar dedicated to the Polish pope, who died in 2005 after a 27-year reign. A sacristan who was closing the cathedral for the night discovered the theft of the reliquary, which encased a vial holding a few drops of blood.

Relics, which Catholics venerate as they pray to the saint, are usually pieces of a saint's body or clothing. The relic was in the Spoleto cathedral temporarily and was due to be moved next month to a new church in the Umbria region named after the late pope.

"Give the reliquary back to the cathedral and the faithful," said Archbishop Renato Boccardo, who was a close aide to the late pope for years at the Vatican. "It would be the serious thing to do". Boccardo said it was not clear if the reliquary had been stolen for ransom, which has happened in the past with other relics in Italy. Police were reviewing footage of security cameras inside and outside the cathedral.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Vijayvargiya challenges Mamata to prove farm bills harmful to farmers

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday challenged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to prove that two farm sector reform bills recently passed by Parliament would harm farmers. The Trinamool Congress turned...

If world handles climate like COVID-19, U.N. chief says: 'I fear the worst'

The United States, China and Russia fought on Thursday during a United Nations Security Council meeting on the coronavirus pandemic after U.N. chief Antonio Guterres had warned the body that if the climate crisis was approached with the sam...

Kapil Mishra files complaint over 'hate campaign' against him

Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra lodged a police complaint on Thursday over an alleged hate campaign being run against him. Mishras name has been doing the rounds in connection with the northeast Delhi riots in February. His detractors accused...

Hamilton aims to match Schumacher's F1 win record in Sochi

Lewis Hamilton has set many Formula One records over the years, but few as significant as the one he can match Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix. Victory for Hamilton at the Sochi Olympic Park would see him draw level with Michael Schumacher...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020