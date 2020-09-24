Left Menu
Development News Edition

4,568 Police personnel tested positive for coronavirus in Assam

At least 4,568 Assam Police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus so far, according to GP Singh, ADGP L&O.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 23:29 IST
4,568 Police personnel tested positive for coronavirus in Assam
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least 4,568 Assam Police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus so far, according to GP Singh, ADGP L&O. "September 24th 2020 - Assam Police 4,568 personnel have tested positive till date. 4,367 have recovered. The recovery rate is upwards of 95 per cent. 3,549 have rejoined duties. Unfortunately, we've lost twenty colleagues till date," tweeted GP Singh, ADGP L&O.

With a spike of 86,508 new cases and 1,129 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 57,32,519 on Thursday, which includes 9,66,382 active cases, and 46,74,988 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll in the country due to the infection has reached 91,149. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to provide additional $720 million for Syria crisis response

The United States said on Thursday it would provide more than 720 million in humanitarian assistance for the response to the crisis in Syria. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun made the announcement at an event on the sidelines of the...

Motor racing-F1 drivers wrote to race director after Mugello chaos

Formula One drivers have written to race director Michael Masi seeking to discuss possible improvements to safety car re-starts after chaos at this months Tuscan Grand Prix. That race at Italys Mugello circuit was twice halted, once because...

Kenya High Court suspends move to dissolve parliament over lack of women

Kenyas High Court on Thursday suspended any move to dissolve parliament after the countrys top judge said it was necessary as neither of the legislative houses had enough women lawmakers.Chief Justice David Maraga on Monday advised Presiden...

Amazon launches new version of echo devices in India

US technology firm Amazon on Thursday announced a new version of artificial intelligence based Echo speakers in the price range of Rs 4,499 to Rs 9,999 a unit. The company at a global virtual event claimed to have reduced voice response of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020