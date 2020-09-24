4,568 Police personnel tested positive for coronavirus in Assam

At least 4,568 Assam Police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus so far, according to GP Singh, ADGP L&O. "September 24th 2020 - Assam Police 4,568 personnel have tested positive till date. 4,367 have recovered. The recovery rate is upwards of 95 per cent. 3,549 have rejoined duties. Unfortunately, we've lost twenty colleagues till date," tweeted GP Singh, ADGP L&O.

With a spike of 86,508 new cases and 1,129 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 57,32,519 on Thursday, which includes 9,66,382 active cases, and 46,74,988 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll in the country due to the infection has reached 91,149. (ANI)