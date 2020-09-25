Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic shocks world, reinforces need for multilateralism, says Estonian President

The COVID-19 pandemic gave the world “a thorough shock” and taught several lessons on the realities of climate change, the President of Estonia said to the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

UN News | Updated: 25-09-2020 00:53 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 00:53 IST
Pandemic shocks world, reinforces need for multilateralism, says Estonian President

Pointing to the “loss of diversified ecosystems, risks of the co-habitation of people and all other species in crowded towns”, President Kersti Kaljulaid underscored the need to bolster multilateral organizations to avoid “global fights” over limited resources.

Speaking in a pre-recorded video address to the Assembly’s annual debate, which is being held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, she also warned against restrictions on human rights and freedoms “for the survival of the fittest”.

Digital solutions

Turning to technology and digital solutions “to avoid health related risks and to stop unnecessary pollution of our planet”, the President noted: “Estonia is the world’s first digitally transformed State, where all public services run online”.

This limited pandemic disruption to upscaling education and distant working.

“We saw less scramble than any other country to move everything online which previously ran on paper”, she added.

The Estonian President credited high penetration rates of digital technologies in society and equal access to digital services promoted by both public and private sectors combined with strong, legally protected digital IDs with helping the country to cope with COVID-19.

“We want the same for the rest of the world”, she said.

We shall continue standing for multilateralism and international law -- Estonian President

Other threats

In tackling the pandemic, President Kaljulaid observed that conventional and unconventional threats “have not disappeared”.

Noting conflicts, disasters and human rights violations, she asserted, “the world around us is as unpredictable and unsecure as it was before”.

Moreover, the pandemic has reinforced some of the consequences of war and has been used as a pretext to lift sanctions or restrict humanitarian aid.

“New divisions have emerged”, said the Estonian leader, adding that this “is unacceptable”.

Best option: UN

In its 75th year, the Organization has remained “the cornerstone of our multilateral world order”, the President told the virtual gathering, calling the UN “the best possible forum to address global issues from peace and security to new emerging threats”.

“From here in Estonia, I can promise you that we shall continue standing for multilateralism and international law, imperfect as it feels for those impatient to resolve the crisis’ of our world”, she upheld.

“There is no better option than the UN, and we remain a responsible and active partner to all other UN Members during this crisis and beyond”, President Kaljulaid concluded.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. vaccine program chief backs stricter rules for emergency use of COVID-19 shot

The scientific head of the U.S. government program designed to speed development of COVID-19 vaccines said on Thursday he supports stricter rules to grant emergency use of new inoculations against the novel coronavirus. Speaking at a virtua...

U.S. senators, citing Uighurs, urge Netflix to drop planned Chinese sci-fi series

Five Republican U.S. senators have urged Netflix Inc to reconsider plans to adapt a Chinese science-fiction book trilogy into a TV series because they said the author has defended the Chinese governments treatment of Uighur Muslims.The Thre...

Ivorian men held from Bengaluru for duping Bengal couple of Rs 82 lakh

West Bengal Police on Thursday arrested two Ivorian nationals from Bengaluru on the charge of duping Rs 82 lakh from a couple living in North 24 Parganas district, an official said here. A team of cyber crime sleuths of Bidhannagar Police a...

Paul Selva, once one of Trump's top generals, endorses Biden

Retired General Paul Selva, once one of President Donald Trumps most senior military advisers, is joining a large group of former Pentagon leaders to publicly endorse Democratic candidate Joe Biden for the Nov. 3 presidential election, acco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020