Protesters at Louisville church, several arrests

Several arrests have been made near a downtown Louisville church where people protesting a grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case had gathered. Among those arrested Thursday night was state Rep. Attica Scott. The Louisville Democrat, who has served in the legislature since 2017, has pushed for legislation outlawing no-knock warrants criticized by protesters. Her Facebook page includes open calls for justice for Taylor, a Black woman killed during a police raid gone wrong last March.

About 200 people remained in the area outside the First Unitarian Church, where demonstrators apparently took refuge to avoid arrest for violating a nighttime curfew. Some taunted officers in riot gear who stood nearby. The stone gothic-style church was built in the late 19th century and is known for its progressive ideology. A large Black Lives Matter banner hangs outside it.

No police officers were directly charged by a grand jury in the fatal shooting of Taylor. Lavel White, a regular protester in downtown Louisville, says he felt drawn to the latest Breonna Taylor march because he was devastated by the grand jury decision in the case.

White said officials left the city on edge, waiting so long for such disappointing news. “My wife is a Black woman and I'm a Black man. So they can just barge in my house and kill me and get away with it?” he asked.

“We want to show the country and the world what we're about,” Parrish-Wright said. Police blocked roads as they marched. Police, meanwhile, were seen nearby and patrol cars blocked some roads. There was no immediate signs of a confrontation. Protesters have gathered in Rochester, New York, following a grand jury's decision to not charge officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor, the Black woman in Kentucky whose death garnered global attention.

“We are outraged by yet another failure of the legal system,” said a statement from Free the People Rochester, an organizer of the demonstration. The group said on Instagram early Thursday that it was inviting people to the protest. “The grand jury's decision to not hold Breonna Taylor's murderers accountable tells us that as long as the police exist, Black lives will be devalued and endangered.” News outlet WROC-TV reports crowds gathered in the city Thursday night listened to Sam Cooke's “A Change is Gonna Come.” A grand jury Wednesday didn't bring homicide charges against the officers who burst into her apartment during a drug investigation in March.

Kentucky's governor has condemned the shooting of two Louisville police officers and is calling for protesters to be peaceful after the decision not to charge officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that “the answer to violence can never be violence.” Beshear says he spoke with President Donald Trump on Wednesday night after the officers were wounded during demonstrations in Kentucky's largest city over a grand jury decision in the case of Taylor, a Black woman killed during a police raid gone wrong.

Protests erupted in Louisville and in other cities nationwide overnight after the police officers involved in the raid weren't directly criminally charged in her fatal shooting. Beshear said the president offered federal assistance if needed, but says they agreed at the time that the city and state had “appropriate levels” of law enforcement on the scene.

Protests turned violent in some U.S. cities Wednesday night, hours after the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case in Kentucky. Police in Seattle made 13 arrests as authorities said people smashed windows and spray painted buildings. Multiple officers were injured and one was struck in the head with a baseball bat, cracking his helmet.