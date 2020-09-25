President Kenyatta praises KDF for its role in renewal of infrastructure projects

President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta has praised the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) for its role in the renewal of key infrastructure projects across the country, according to a news report by the Presidency, Republic of Kenya.

The President thanked KDF for the successful rehabilitation of the Nairobi to Nanyuki and the ongoing works on the Nakuru to Kisumu railway lines as well as the renewal of the Kisumu Port.

"We also recognize the contribution that our Defense Forces continue to make to our country as a whole, especially in utilizing their skills and assets to spearhead selected strategic development projects.

"The rehabilitation works on the Nairobi to Nanyuki meter-gauge railway line, the work done by Navy Engineers in the rehabilitation of the Kisumu Port, and the ongoing work on Nakuru to Kisumu line; are a few of such projects the Defence Forces have executed with excellence. For this reason, we are, indeed, proud of your contribution to the realization of the Vision 2030 journey," the President said.

The Head of State spoke Thursday at the KDF's Recruits Training School in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County during a pass out parade.

At the same time, President Kenyatta challenged Kenyans especially Government institutions to emulate the efficiency exhibited by the military in the implementation of public projects.

"I urge all Kenyans and, indeed, all Government Agencies, to emulate this commitment of excellence from the Kenya Defence Forces," he said.

The Head of State applauded the military for its contribution to national and regional security saying KDF had achieved good progress in the fight against terrorism.

Beyond regional security and stability, the President said KDF continues to make the country proud by excelling at regional, continental and global levels.

"The continuous participation of our military in these missions reflects the confidence that the international community, through the United Nations and the Security Council, in particular, has in our Nation's Defence Forces. This, indeed, is a true testimony of the high standards of our military training and professionalism," he noted.