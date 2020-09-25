Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Kenyatta praises KDF for its role in renewal of infrastructure projects

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 25-09-2020 09:38 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 09:38 IST
President Kenyatta praises KDF for its role in renewal of infrastructure projects
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@StateHouseKenya)

President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta has praised the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) for its role in the renewal of key infrastructure projects across the country, according to a news report by the Presidency, Republic of Kenya.

The President thanked KDF for the successful rehabilitation of the Nairobi to Nanyuki and the ongoing works on the Nakuru to Kisumu railway lines as well as the renewal of the Kisumu Port.

"We also recognize the contribution that our Defense Forces continue to make to our country as a whole, especially in utilizing their skills and assets to spearhead selected strategic development projects.

"The rehabilitation works on the Nairobi to Nanyuki meter-gauge railway line, the work done by Navy Engineers in the rehabilitation of the Kisumu Port, and the ongoing work on Nakuru to Kisumu line; are a few of such projects the Defence Forces have executed with excellence. For this reason, we are, indeed, proud of your contribution to the realization of the Vision 2030 journey," the President said.

The Head of State spoke Thursday at the KDF's Recruits Training School in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County during a pass out parade.

At the same time, President Kenyatta challenged Kenyans especially Government institutions to emulate the efficiency exhibited by the military in the implementation of public projects.

"I urge all Kenyans and, indeed, all Government Agencies, to emulate this commitment of excellence from the Kenya Defence Forces," he said.

The Head of State applauded the military for its contribution to national and regional security saying KDF had achieved good progress in the fight against terrorism.

Beyond regional security and stability, the President said KDF continues to make the country proud by excelling at regional, continental and global levels.

"The continuous participation of our military in these missions reflects the confidence that the international community, through the United Nations and the Security Council, in particular, has in our Nation's Defence Forces. This, indeed, is a true testimony of the high standards of our military training and professionalism," he noted.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Powerful Vatican Cardinal Becciu resigns amid scandal

The powerful head of the Vaticans saint-making office, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, resigned suddenly Thursday from the post and renounced his rights as a cardinal amid a financial scandal that has reportedly implicated him indirectly. The Vatic...

Tvesa Malik cards 72 in round 2, makes cut and lies 31st in Switzerland

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik made the cut at the Lavaux Ladies Open after an early scare as she shot 74-72 in the first two rounds here. Tvesa, who was in contention before finishing tied 10 last week at the Lacoste Open de France on the Ladie...

Education post COVID-19: UNESCO to convene special session of global education meeting next month

The UNESCO will convene an extraordinary session of Global Education Meeting GEM next month for exchange among high-level political leaders, policy makers and global education experts to protect and rethink education in the current and post...

Cipla gets final nod from USFDA for multiple sclerosis drug

Drug major Cipla on Friday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for Dimethyl Fumarate capsules, indicated for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The newly approved product is a generic therap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020