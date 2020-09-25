IRB constable found hanging in hospital toilet

A 32-year-old India Reserve Battalion (IRB) constable was found hanging in the toilet of the STNM Hospital here, police said on Friday. The constable was posted on duty in the Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) hospital.

The constable was found hanging in the toilet of the Ayush wing of STNM Hospital on Thursday morning, police said. A police officer said prima face it appears that the constable died by suicide. A case of unnatural death has been registered at Sadar police station and investigation is on.

