Priest, his brother booked for theft in temple

A priest and his brother were booked for allegedly stealing Rs 1.25 lakh cash and other valuables from a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Friday. The priest, Sompal, of the Yogmaya temple at Miranpur town in the district and his brother Rampal are absconding after the incident that took place on Wednesday evening, they said.

The incharge of the temple managing committee, Anurag Sharma, lodged a complaint against the duo on Thursday. According to the complaint, the donation boxes were broken open by the accused who decamped with cash and ornaments.

Police said efforts are on to nab the accused..