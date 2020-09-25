Left Menu
DNA samples of 3 men killed in Shopian encounter match with families from Rajouri: J-K Police

Asked whether the three men were indeed labourers, as claimed by their families, and not involved in militant activities, he said it is a matter of further investigation. On July 18, the Army had claimed three militants were killed in Amshipura village in the higher reaches of south Kashmir's Shopian.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-09-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 14:57 IST
The DNA samples of three men who were killed in an alleged fake encounter with the Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district in July have matched with their families from Rajouri, a senior police officer said on Friday. Asked whether the three men were indeed labourers, as claimed by their families, and not involved in militant activities, he said it is a matter of further investigation.

On July 18, the Army had claimed three militants were killed in Amshipura village in the higher reaches of south Kashmir's Shopian. It initiated an inquiry after social media reports indicated that the three men were from Rajouri and had gone missing in Amshipura. The families of the three men claimed they worked as labourers in Shopian and lodged a police complaint.

The police also launched an investigation and collected the DNA samples of the three families from Rajouri to match with the slain men. "The DNA report has come and matching has taken place," Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told reporters here.

Asked if he meant that the DNA samples of the three men have matched with the families from Rajouri, he said, "There is positive matching with the families from Rajouri." On whether it had been established that the three men were labourers and not involved in any militant activities, Kumar said, "The police are now taking up further investigations in the case." The Army completed its inquiry into the matter in a record four weeks. On September 18, the force said it had found "prima facie" evidence that its troops "exceeded" powers under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) during the encounter and has initiated disciplinary proceedings.

