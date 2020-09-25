Terror probe opened after 2 wounded in Paris knife attack
France's counterterrorism prosecutor's office says it has opened an investigation into a knife attack Friday near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo that wounded at least two people. The investigation was opened into “attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise,” according to an official at the prosecutor's office. One suspect has been arrested.PTI | Paris | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:35 IST
One suspect has been arrested. It is unclear what motivated the attack or whether it was linked to Charlie Hebdo, whose offices were hit by a deadly Islamic extremist attack in 2015.
