Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ranaut's bungalow: HC asks if BMC demolished only ongoing construction

"We will be examining whether this work was an ongoing work," the court said and asked Ranaut's lawyer to inform, on the next date, whether all demolished portions existed in the same form in January 2020. The court also noted that the BMC in its affidavit had said that Ranaut had changed the position of the entrance of the ground floor, but many more things on the ground floor were demolished.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 18:25 IST
Ranaut's bungalow: HC asks if BMC demolished only ongoing construction

The Bombay High Court on Friday asked if all the structures at actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished on September 9 were under construction, or if they existed earlier. A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla, hearing the actor's petition against the demolition, also asked why the BMC pulled down several structures on the ground floor.

As per the BMC, Ranaut had carried out several alterations without permission at her Pali Hill bungalow here, which were first noticed on September 5. The court wanted to know whether alterations, illegal or not, existed prior to that, because under section 354 A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, the BMC can stop only "ongoing" illegal construction.

Ranaut has already stated in her amended petition that she had photos from a pooja ceremony conducted in January 2020 and photos from Elle Dcor magazine issue of April-May 2020 which show that demolished portions existed back then. Therefore, the BMC's allegation that illegal work was going on was false, her plea said.

The actor maintained that she did not carry out any illegal construction, and whatever alterations were made, they existed prior to the BMC's action. Ranaut's lawyer, senior counsel Birendra Saraf told the bench on Friday that when the civic body served a demolition notice, only some waterproofing work was going on and she had the requisite permissions for it.

"Notwithstanding the fact that there has never been any illegal work carried out, the portions that the BMC has said to be ongoing illegal construction, existed prior to when the illegality was allegedly detected," Saraf said. He also pointed out that the photos submitted in court by the BMC on Friday did not have any digital time stamp but only a note dating them to September 5.

The court asked senior counsel Aspi Chinoy, who appeared for the BMC, to ask the BMC officer who took the photos to submit his phone to the court, so that it can be ascertained when the photos were taken. "We will be examining whether this work was an ongoing work," the court said and asked Ranaut's lawyer to inform, on the next date, whether all demolished portions existed in the same form in January 2020.

The court also noted that the BMC in its affidavit had said that Ranaut had changed the position of the entrance of the ground floor, but many more things on the ground floor were demolished. "What we are thinking is, how was the ground floor demolished if there is no ongoing work there. The only thing shown is that the position of the entrance gate is changed, there is no ongoing work shown on the ground floor.

"Whatever they have alleged in the affidavit regarding the ground floor, is all already done (in the past). So how was the ground floor demolished," it asked. Saraf said the entire action was malicious, which was proved by the fact that the BMC took action after Ranaut made some critical remarks about the Maharashtra government.

The arguments will continue on Monday..

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

German economy minister ends quarantine after negative COVID-19 results

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Friday he was no longer in quarantine after testing negative for COVID-19. Altmaier went into quarantine on Wednesday as a precaution after the aide of one of his EU counterparts, who attended ...

Nepal's coronavirus tally crosses 70,000-mark

Nepals coronavirus tally crossed the 70,000-mark with the detection of 1,313 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday. Six more people succumbed to the disease overnight, pushing the death toll to 459, health mini...

For Ugandan activist, COVID curbs set new hurdle in climate fight

In a run-down residential compound in Kampala, Vanessa Nakate thrusts her fist in the air as she rallies 30 young demonstrators to defend their planet against climate change.What do we want she shouts, to a ragged chorus of climate justice....

Heroin, brown sugar worth Rs 5 crore seized in Assam

The police on Friday seized brown sugar and heroin worth Rs 5 crore in Assams Karbi Anglong district and arrested two persons, a senior officer said. Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Nahid Karishma intercep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020