Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heroin, brown sugar worth Rs 5 crore seized in Assam

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Nahid Karishma intercepted a Guwahati bound truck coming from Manipur at a check post on Dimapur- Manja road. Seventy-five packets, each containing 200 Yaba tablets (a powerful stimulant drug), and 68 packets with 13-15 grams of brown sugar and heroin in each packet, were recovered from the vehicle, a senior official said. We have also arrested two persons," the police said.

PTI | Diphu | Updated: 25-09-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 18:53 IST
Heroin, brown sugar worth Rs 5 crore seized in Assam

The police on Friday seized brown sugar and heroin worth Rs 5 crore in Assam's Karbi Anglong district and arrested two persons, a senior officer said. Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Nahid Karishma intercepted a Guwahati bound truck coming from Manipur at a check post on Dimapur- Manja road.

Seventy-five packets, each containing 200 Yaba tablets (a powerful stimulant drug), and 68 packets with 13-15 grams of brown sugar and heroin in each packet, were recovered from the vehicle, a senior official said. "The price of these drugs will be around Rs 5 crore in the international market. We have also arrested two persons," the police said.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Sisodia administered plasma therapy, condition better now: Official

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is battling a double infection of COVID-19 and dengue, has been administered convalescent plasma therapy and his condition is better now, an official from his office said on Friday. Sisodia is...

Pope tells UN pandemic is opportunity for change

Pope Francis has urged world leaders to use the coronavirus emergency as an opportunity to reform the injustices of the global economy and perverse logic of the nuclear deterrence doctrine, saying increased isolationist responses to the wor...

Turkey orders 82 arrests, including Kurdish opposition members, over 2014 protests

Turkey on Friday ordered the arrest of 82 people including members of a pro-Kurdish opposition party over violent protests in 2014 against an attack on the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani.Protesters flooded streets in Turkeys mainly Kurdish s...

8 companies bid to build bridges on bullet train route: NHSRCL

Tata Projects Ltd and Indo-Japanese consortium Larsen ToubroIHI Infrastructure Systems are among the eight companies that have shown interest in building 28 steel bridges between Vadodara and Ahmedabad as part of the MumbaiAhmedabad High S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020