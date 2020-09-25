Heroin, brown sugar worth Rs 5 crore seized in Assam
Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Nahid Karishma intercepted a Guwahati bound truck coming from Manipur at a check post on Dimapur- Manja road. Seventy-five packets, each containing 200 Yaba tablets (a powerful stimulant drug), and 68 packets with 13-15 grams of brown sugar and heroin in each packet, were recovered from the vehicle, a senior official said. We have also arrested two persons," the police said.PTI | Diphu | Updated: 25-09-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 18:53 IST
