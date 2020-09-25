Man gets 7-year jail for killing protester in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A court here on Friday sentenced a man to seven-year imprisonment for killing a protester during an agitation two years ago. The additional district sessions judge, Om Veer Singh, also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on the accused after finding him guilty underSection 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC and the Arms Act.

According to government lawyer Omprakash Upadhyay, during the agitation against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act here on April 2, 2018, a dalit protester, Amresh, was shot dead. After the incident, police had registered the case against the accused, Ramsharan, and recovered the pistol used in the crime.