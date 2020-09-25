Maha: Dhangar community protests in Latur for ST status

Maha: Dhangar community protests in Latur for ST statusPTI | Latur | Updated: 25-09-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 22:34 IST
Dhangar community members onFriday beat drums during a protest in Latur in Maharashtra todemand Scheduled Tribe status
They assembled in front of the collectorate anddemanded that the government issue an ordinance to give thecommunity ST status
Protesters also said recruitment in government jobsshould be stopped till they get ST status so that thecommunity is not deprived of its rights.
