Decomposed body of woman found

The decomposed body of a 26-year-old woman was found at a house in southwest Delhi's Qutub Vihar on Friday morning, police said. The deceased has been identified as Dishu Kumari. She hails from Jharkhand and worked at a private firm in Gurgoan, they said.

The woman was staying somewhere else but used to frequently visit her acquaintance at the house in Qutub Vihar from where her body was recovered after neighbours complained of foul smell emanating from it, a senior police officer said. The man who lived in the house is the prime suspect and is absconding, he said.

A case of murder has been registered at Chhawla police station and investigation is underway, said Santosh Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).