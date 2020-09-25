Suspension of official who served MP CM cold chapatis revoked

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday revoked the suspension of afood security officer in Indore against whom action was takenas he had served cold chapatis to the former

The security personnel, identified as Manish Swami,was suspended by Indore District Collector Manish Singh afterthe incident took place when Chouhan was on a visit to thedistrict, an official said

"It was brought to my notice that a food securityofficer was suspended on the charges of negligence. I am anormal human being. I don't have any regrets about eating evendry chapatis. Therefore, I feel it is not proper that anofficer faces action just because of food," Chouhan was quotedas saying in an official release.