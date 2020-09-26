Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police sergeant shot dead at police station in London

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which said the suspect had been arrested for possession of drugs and ammunition. "The man was handcuffed to the rear before being transported to Croydon Custody Suite in a police vehicle where he was escorted into the building," it added in a statement.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-09-2020 01:42 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 01:41 IST
Police sergeant shot dead at police station in London
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A British police officer was shot dead in the early hours of Friday by a man who was being held at a police station in south London. Police said the incident occurred at about 2:15 a.m. while the man was being detained at the Croydon Custody Centre, where arrested suspects are processed. The officer was treated at the scene for injuries but died in hospital.

The 23-year-old suspect is thought to have then turned the gun on himself. He was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound and is in a critical condition. Officers did not open fire. London police chief Cressida Dick said the incident was "truly shocking" but was not being treated as terrorism.

"Our investigation is led by homicide investigators from the Specialist Crime Command," she said in a statement. "We are not treating it as a counter-terrorism incident. We are doing all we can to establish a motive for the murder." Early indications were that the suspect shot himself, she had said earlier.

Police named the victim as 54-year-old Matt Ratana, a custody sergeant who was originally from the Hawke's Bay area of New Zealand. A former London Irish rugby player, he had been in the London police force since 1991. The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which said the suspect had been arrested for possession of drugs and ammunition.

"The man was handcuffed to the rear before being transported to Croydon Custody Suite in a police vehicle where he was escorted into the building," it added in a statement. The handcuffs remained in place while officers prepared to search him using a metal detector, the IOPC said. At that point, shots were fired.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "My deepest condolences go to the family, friends and colleagues of the police officer who was killed in Croydon last night. We owe a huge debt to those who risk their own lives to keep us safe." The killing of an officer is a rare event in Britain where the vast majority of police remain routinely unarmed. The BBC said only 16 other London police officers had been killed by a firearm since World War Two.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Fans of boy band BTS join swarm of Ants chasing South Korea's hit IPO; New York's Metropolitan Opera to remain closed for another year and more

World Bank approves $450m to support Pakistan’s transition to clean energy resources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

India reported 86,052 new coronavirus cases on Friday and was set to overtake the United States by next month as the worlds worst-affected nation, while the World Health Organization warned the global death toll could double to 2 million be...

Ethiopia tells U.N. 'no intention' of using dam to harm Egypt, Sudan

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told the United Nations on Friday that his country has no intention of harming Sudan and Egypt with a giant hydropower dam on the Blue Nile that has caused a bitter water dispute between the three countri...

Trudeau says he will 'take into account' U.S. drug import plans but will put Canadians first

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that while he is willing to entertain demands from the United States for Canadian medications, he would put the nations needs first.In a bid to lower drug prices, U.S. President Donald T...

Costa Rica signs up for COVAX vaccines for one million doses

The Costa Rican government announced on Friday it has signed up for the World Health Organizations COVAX facility vaccine program to be able to pre-order more than one million doses of its coronavirus vaccines once they are made available.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020