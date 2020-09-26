Maha: Six arrested for capturing blackbuck in Hingoli district

Six persons were arrested for allegedly capturing a blackbuck in the forests of Hingoli district in Maharashtra, a forest official said on Saturday. The arrests were made based on a video of the incident that surfaced on social media earlier this week, in which the accused were seen trapping a blackbuck with the help of a net, the forest official said.

Forest personnel nabbed Kisan Ghangale, Rustum Dhakre, Vitthal Pachpute, Gajanan Dhanve, Manohar Dhakre, Siddhanth Pachpute, he said. An offence has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of Wildlife Protection Act 1972, the official added.