Maha: Hoteliers seek reduction in power tariff

Hoteliers in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district have demanded reduction in electricity charges collected from hotels in the state. They said the tariff levied on the hotels should be brought on par with other industries.

"Hotels in Maharashtra pay Rs 18.50 per unit of electricity. Hotels were given the status of industry 21 years back. But when it comes to power tariff, other industries pay only around Rs 8 per unit," Harpreet Singh, president of Aurangabad Hotels and Restaurant Association, said. No other states in the country charge so much from hotels for electricity, he said.

"Being bulk consumers, hotels in Maharashtra must get relaxation in electricity rates. We have taken up the issue with the government number of times, but it remains unresolved," he added. The issue should be resolved on priority considering the coronavirus pandemic, Singh said.

Minister of State for Tourism Aditi Tatkare and CMD of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) Asim Kumar Gupta could not be contacted despite repeated attempts..