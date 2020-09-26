Left Menu
Development News Edition

US moves to restrict stay of Chinese journalists to 90 days

While the time limit for foreign journalists in general has been restricted to 240 days and another extension of a similar period, those for a journalist from China would be issued a I visa by the United States just for 90 days, as per the federal notification issued on Friday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 17:13 IST
US moves to restrict stay of Chinese journalists to 90 days

The Trump Administration is seeking to restrict the stay of journalists from China in the US to just 90 days with the provision of another extension for a similar duration, according to a federal notification. The Trump administration's move came amidst worsening of bilateral ties over a range of issues like the coronavirus pandemic, trade, Beijing's increasing grip on Hong Kong and alleged human rights abuses against minorities in the Xinjiang province.

The proposal of the Department of Homeland Security is part of the fixed time limit on visas of students, researchers and foreign journalists in the US. While the time limit for foreign journalists in general has been restricted to 240 days and another extension of a similar period, those for a journalist from China would be issued a I visa by the United States just for 90 days, as per the federal notification issued on Friday. Stake holders have 30 days to respond to the federal notification before it can be enforced.

Foreign nationals travelling on a passport issued by China or Hong Kong would be issued I visa - which is the category for a foreign journalist -- may be admitted until the “activities or assignments consistent with the I classification” are completed, not to exceed 90 days, the notification said. Passport holders from Macau Special Administrative Region have been given exception.

The extension for Chinese journalists is also for 90 days only. Foreign journalists and their dependents would have to leave the country immediately on expiry of their I visa or denial of their extension application.

Previously, foreign journalists were admitted in the US for the duration of their employment. In March, the State Department asked Chinese media outlets to reduce their number of staff in the US.

Four Chinese State-run media outlets -- Xinhua News Agency, China Global Television Network, China Radio International and China Daily- were asked to reduce their total staff of 160 Chinese nationals to 100. In June, the US designated four top state-run Chinese media houses as "foreign missions," terming them as "propaganda" outlets "controlled" by the ruling Communist Party of China.

In February, the US had designated five other Chinese state-run media houses. These nine entities all meet the definition of a foreign mission under the Foreign Missions Act, which is to say that they are substantially owned or effectively controlled by a foreign government, the State Department had said.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Central govt betrayed farmers: Sachin Pilot

Accusing the central government of betraying farmers, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Saturday asked how will the Centre pacify farmers about the farm bills when it failed to convince its own minister over it. He dema...

First NCC camp after coronavirus lockdown brings cheers on the faces of cadets in Jammu

The National Cadet Corps NCC camping ground Nagrota near here is agog with activities as a 10-day camp, the first after a series of lockdowns in any part of the country, is underway. As many as 165 enthusiastic cadets, including 65 girls, a...

Farmers continue to block rail tracks in Punjab

Farmers in Punjab continued their rail roko agitation on Saturday at several places in the state in protest against the three farm Bills passed by Parliament recently. The movement of trains in the state continued to remain suspended in the...

#StandWithDeepika trends on Twitter as Deepika Padukone gets interrogated by NCB

Fans of actor Deepika Padukone on Saturday showered her with support on Twitter as she appeared before a Special Investigation Team SIT at the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB office in connection with an alleged Bollywood drug case. Twitterati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020