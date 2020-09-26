Lok Adalat for BRPL consumers in Delhi’s Vikaspuri

A permanent Lok Adalat for the redressal of electricity disputes was inaugurated by Justice Hima Kohli of the Delhi High Court in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri on Saturday. The Lok Adalat, which was inaugurated virtually, specially caters to consumers of BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) in west Delhi, a BSES spokesperson said.

Established by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), this is the first permanent Lok Adalat exclusively for a discom in Delhi. The other two permanent Lok Adalats situated at ITO are common for all discoms in the national capital, he said.

Apart from the traditional route, consumers can also avail services of the virtual permanent Lok Adalat at Vikaspuri. “It will have one chairperson and two members appointed by DSLSA as per provisions of the Legal Services Authority Act, 1987. Like the other two permanent Lok Adalats at ITO, the one at Vikaspuri will also function from Monday to Saturday, between 10 am to 5 pm,” the spokesperson said.

A large number of cases are settled the same day of filing them at Lok Adalat. Since 2017, the existing permanent Lok Adalats have disposed of around 40,000 cases from BSES areas and settled an amount of over Rs 160 crore, he added. PTI VIT SRY