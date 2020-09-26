Maharashtra govt asks officials to conduct panchanamas of damaged Kharif crops

Maharashtra Minister of State for Agriculture Dada Bhuse said on Saturday that he has asked officials to conduct a panchanama of Kharif crops damaged by heavy rains. The minister visited affected villages in Kannad taluka and other parts of the state to take stock of damaged crops on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, he said, "The state government is behind the affected farmers and will provide help to those who have lost their crop in the rains." "Directions have been issued to officials concerned to conduct Panchanama of the damaged crop and submit a report to the government," he added.

The minister said the state government will urge the Centre to send a team to assess the situation that emerged due to heavy rains. During his visit in Nagad and Saigavan villages, Bhuse also interacted with affected farmers and listened to their grievances. "Those farmers who took crop insurance must inform concern insurance companies for compensation," the minister said. (ANI)