Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deceased employee's daughters entitled for family pension even in pendency of divorce: Jitendra

"The new circular will not only bring ease in the life of pension receiving individuals but also ensure respectable and equitable rights for the divorced daughters in the society," said Singh, the minister of state for personnel.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 21:53 IST
Deceased employee's daughters entitled for family pension even in pendency of divorce: Jitendra

The daughter of a deceased central government employee is now entitled to get family pension even during the pendency of her divorce petition, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday. "Rules have been relaxed for divorced daughters to receive family pension and now a daughter will be entitled to receive the family pension even if the divorce had not finally taken place but the divorce petition had been filed by her during the lifetime of her deceased parent employee/ pensioner," Singh was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

He said that the earlier rule provided for payment of family pension to a divorced daughter only if the divorce had taken place during the lifetime of deceased parent pensioner or his spouse. "The new circular will not only bring ease in the life of pension receiving individuals but also ensure respectable and equitable rights for the divorced daughters in the society," said Singh, the minister of state for personnel. Orders have also been issued for grant of family pension to a 'divyang' child or sibling even if the disability certificate is produced after the death of the pensioner parent but the disability had occurred before the death of the parents, the minister said. Similarly, to bring ease of living for the 'divyang' pensioners, Singh said, the attendant allowance for the helper has been increased from Rs 4,500 per month to Rs 6,700 per month.

He said one of the most noteworthy initiatives taken by the Pension Department is with regard to the digital life certificate. Keeping in view the difficulty faced by senior citizens who have settled abroad with their children after retirement, the minister said, a circular has been brought out on consolidated instructions on life certificate and commencement of family pension for those living abroad vide which the bank branch concerned abroad and the Indian embassy/consulate/high commission have been instructed to provide life certificate and commencement of family pension there itself, the statement said. Singh said all pension disbursing banks have been instructed to provide doorstep life certificate to those pensioners who are unable to visit the bank.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Hamilton plays down his chances despite Russian pole

Lewis Hamilton played down his chances of a record-equalling 91st career win in Sundays Russian Grand Prix despite qualifying his Mercedes on pole position.The Briton starts on a different tyre strategy to his closest rivals after a fraught...

Fadnavis agrees to give interview to Saamana only if it is not edited

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader, Devendra Fadnavis met in Mumbai on Saturday.Pravin Darekar, Leader of opposition Maharashtra legislative Council asserted that this meeting was regarding Rau...

Russia COVID-19 cases total rises by 7,523 to 1,143,571

Moscow Russia, September 26 ANISputnik Russia has registered 7,523 new cases of the coronavirus disease over the preceding 24 hours, up from 7,212 a day earlier, which brings the cumulative total to 1,143,571, the federal response center sa...

Napoli vs Genoa delayed after Perin positive for virus

Genoas Serie A match at Napoli has been delayed for a few hours after goalkeeper Mattia Perin tested positive for the coronavirus. The match on Sunday was scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. local time 1300 GMT but will start three hours later....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020