Deceased employee's daughters entitled for family pension even in pendency of divorce: Jitendra

The daughter of a deceased central government employee is now entitled to get family pension even during the pendency of her divorce petition, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday. "Rules have been relaxed for divorced daughters to receive family pension and now a daughter will be entitled to receive the family pension even if the divorce had not finally taken place but the divorce petition had been filed by her during the lifetime of her deceased parent employee/ pensioner," Singh was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

He said that the earlier rule provided for payment of family pension to a divorced daughter only if the divorce had taken place during the lifetime of deceased parent pensioner or his spouse. "The new circular will not only bring ease in the life of pension receiving individuals but also ensure respectable and equitable rights for the divorced daughters in the society," said Singh, the minister of state for personnel. Orders have also been issued for grant of family pension to a 'divyang' child or sibling even if the disability certificate is produced after the death of the pensioner parent but the disability had occurred before the death of the parents, the minister said. Similarly, to bring ease of living for the 'divyang' pensioners, Singh said, the attendant allowance for the helper has been increased from Rs 4,500 per month to Rs 6,700 per month.

He said one of the most noteworthy initiatives taken by the Pension Department is with regard to the digital life certificate. Keeping in view the difficulty faced by senior citizens who have settled abroad with their children after retirement, the minister said, a circular has been brought out on consolidated instructions on life certificate and commencement of family pension for those living abroad vide which the bank branch concerned abroad and the Indian embassy/consulate/high commission have been instructed to provide life certificate and commencement of family pension there itself, the statement said. Singh said all pension disbursing banks have been instructed to provide doorstep life certificate to those pensioners who are unable to visit the bank.