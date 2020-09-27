Pregnant women among 7 killed in road mishap

Pregnant women among 7 killed in road mishapPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-09-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 15:32 IST
Seven people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in the northern district of Kalaburagi in Karnataka early Sunday when the car they were travelling in rammed into a parked truck, police said. The accident happened near Savalagi village leaving four women and three men dead, the police said.
The seven from Aland taluk were on the way to hospitalise the pregnant woman for delivery, they said. A case has been registered, they added.