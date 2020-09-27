Encounter underway between militants and security forces in J-K’s Pulwama
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. The security forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official added.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-09-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 16:44 IST
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in the Samboora area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting the searches in the area, the militants fired upon them. The security forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official added. The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited, he said.
