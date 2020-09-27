WBTC to launch river cruise for just Rs 39

A river cruise for just Rs 39 may sound unbelievable, but the WBTC has come forward to launch a leisure ride on the Ganges for the price to give tourists and local visitors a memorable experience of viewing the heritage of the city, an official said on Sunday. The unique pricing of less than a Dollar for a 90- minute cruise over the Ganges, like the London river cruise or Singapore boat ride or those on River Mandovi in Goa, is aimed at attracting people from all walks of life, West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) managing director Rajanvir Singh Kapur said.

The cruise, traversing many landmarks and hidden gems of the city of joy, will be launched on October one, he said. "The idea is to make heritage river cruise experience affordable and popular among people from all walks of life and all age groups," Kapur said.

He said that during the cruise, the guests will see 'Mayer Ghat', which Ma Sarada, wife of Ramkrishna Paramhansa visited regularly, apart from Ganga Arati on the banks of River Ganga after sunset. The cruise will travel past the Armenian ghat, Nimtala ghat, Chandpal ghat, the Eastern Railway headquarters which came into being in 1952, Binoy Badal Dinesh Bagh, among several landmarks of the city along the river, Kapur told PTI here.

"The guests will enjoy a ride into the history and heritage of Kolkata with light music playing in the background on the vessel, which is being decked up aesthetically to reflect the eclectic spirit of the city," the WBTC managing director said. He said that the cruise will be operated on a no- profit basis by the West Bengal government-run transport corporation.

He said that the cruise will be operated on weekdays from Millenium Park at 4 pm and 6 pm, while on holidays, Saturdays and Sundays it will be operated at noon, 2 pm, 4 pm and 6 pm. Assuring that proper sanitisation protocols are being followed for safety, Kapur said that a maximum of 150 people will be accommodated in one ride of the cruise for maintaining social distancing norms.

"For Rs 39, the cruise offers a free onboard heritage tour guide, complimentary cruise heritage navigation brochure for guests to take home as a souvenir and also to help them appreciate the landmarks and an onboard cruise cafe where one can purchase packed snacks and tea or coffee," Kapur said. Apart from these, there will be complimentary selfie booths, drinking water and washrooms in the WBTC vessel.

Kapur said that the WBTC will offer special booking arrangements for the cruise for educational tours in the future..