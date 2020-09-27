Use tech for speedy clearance of pension cases: Delhi minister tells his dept

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2020 20:42 IST
Delhi Minister For Women and Child Development Rajendra Pal Gautam has directed his department to clear the pendency of pension cases at the earliest with the help of technology. Gautam chaired a monthly meeting to review the performance of all the schemes of the Department of Women and Child Development (DWCD), a statement from the Delhi government said.

The minister was briefed by the department and was updated about the ongoing distribution of ration to registered beneficiaries, pregnant women and children in the national capital, under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS). Gautam said with the setting up of ward-level monitoring committees in Delhi, the process of distribution of ration has improved as the discrepancies has been checked effectively, it said.

On the basis of the feedback provided by the district officers for the pendency of pension cases, Gautam suggested that to make the process smooth for submission of applications through e-district portal, the WCD Department should take up the issue with the Delhi unit of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) of the Centre and the Information Technology Department of the Delhi government. "There is a need to synergise the IT system keeping in view the server expansion of the e-district portal of the Delhi government. In the time of the pandemic, these pension cases should be resolved on priority by the department," he said.

Gautam also told the department officials that the accessibility of all district officers to the citizens should be ensured so that there is a smooth functioning of the redressal system for grievances. PTI SLB CK.

