Jharkhand teacher duped of over Rs 1.5 lakh by cyber fraudster

The man was duped of the amount after he shared his bank details with the cyber fraudster who claimed to have called from his bank on September 12, a police officer said. Though amounts of Rs 84,507 and Rs 71,995 were deducted from his account on September 12 and 17, the victim came to know of it when he went to his bank branch on Saturday, he said.

PTI | Pakur | Updated: 27-09-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 22:00 IST
Jharkhand teacher duped of over Rs 1.5 lakh by cyber fraudster

A school teacher in Jharkhand's Pakur district has been duped of over Rs 1.5 lakh allegedly by a cyber fraudster, police said on Sunday. The man was duped of the amount after he shared his bank details with the cyber fraudster who claimed to have called from his bank on September 12, a police officer said.

Though amounts of Rs 84,507 and Rs 71,995 were deducted from his account on September 12 and 17, the victim came to know of it when he went to his bank branch on Saturday, he said. A complaint has been registered and an investigation is underway, the officer added.

