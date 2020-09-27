Mali president names diplomat Moctar Ouane as interim prime minister
Former foreign minister Moctar Ouane was named as Mali's interim prime minister, state television said on Sunday, a move likely to trigger the lifting of sanctions imposed by the West Africa regional bloc in the aftermath of the military coup last month. A veteran diplomat, Ouane, 64, served as Mali's ambassador to the United Nations in 1995-2002, and as foreign minister in 2004-2011.
A veteran diplomat, Ouane, 64, served as Mali's ambassador to the United Nations in 1995-2002, and as foreign minister in 2004-2011. The bloc had demanded a civilian leader be installed as a condition for lifting the sanctions. Ouane's appointment comes two days after retired colonel Bah Ndaw was sworn in as the country's president, and coup-leader Colonel Assimi Goita as vice president.
The men will be tasked with overseeing an 18-month transition back to civilian rule after the Aug. 18 overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.
