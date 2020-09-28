Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kentucky legislator urges police to drop charges against her and fellow Breonna Taylor protesters

"Come up with some better lies." Protests intensified in Louisville and other U.S. cities following Wednesday's announcement that a grand jury would not bring homicide charges against police officers involved in the fatal March 13 shooting of Taylor in her home during a botched execution of a search warrant.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2020 02:30 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 02:28 IST
Kentucky legislator urges police to drop charges against her and fellow Breonna Taylor protesters
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

A Kentucky legislator who was arrested during demonstrations over the Breonna Taylor case accused Louisville police of detaining her and about 20 allies on false pretenses on Sunday and called for charges to be dropped. State Representative Attica Scott, the only Black woman in the Kentucky legislature, was arrested along with her 19-year-old daughter, prominent activist Shameka Parrish-Wright and others on Thursday during protests against a grand jury decision on Wednesday to clear police of homicide charges in the shooting death of Taylor.

Louisville has become the latest flashpoint in U.S. protests against racism and police brutality. Scott is the main sponsor of the proposed "Breonna's Law," which would require police body cameras and ban "no-knock" search warrants like the one secured before breaking through Taylor's door.

"It felt like retaliation," Scott said of her arrest, speaking by telephone after a news conference. "They knew exactly who I was when I got to the jail." Police denied Scott was arrested in retaliation for her efforts to expand police oversight and said the case was in the hands of County Attorney Mike O'Connell.

"We can say that no charges were made in retaliation for anything," police spokesman Jessie Halladay said in an email. O'Connell's office did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment on Sunday.

Scott, whose account is supported by video she posted on social media, said she and other intended to obey a 9 p.m. curfew and reach a designated sanctuary when they were met by a line of police. She was held overnight on charges of felony first-degree rioting, which carries a sentence of one to five years, and the misdemeanor offenses of failure to disperse and unlawful assembly.

She said police accused her of vandalizing the public library, which she called "absurd" considering her public position on libraries and a statement by the library workers union defending her as a "vocal supporter for libraries." "How dare LMPD say that I was trying to burn down our library," Scott said. "Come up with some better lies."

Protests intensified in Louisville and other U.S. cities following Wednesday's announcement that a grand jury would not bring homicide charges against police officers involved in the fatal March 13 shooting of Taylor in her home during a botched execution of a search warrant. Instead, one officer was charged with wanton endangerment for stray bullets that struck a neighboring apartment.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Greek police arrest 3 human traffickers, free 7 captives

Greek police said Sunday they have arrested three men of Pakistani origin for keeping seven people, including an Afghan family of four, whom they had helped cross into Greece, hostage and demanding money to release them. Police raids in two...

Swiftly spreading wildfire erupts in California's Napa Valley wine country

A wind-driven wildfire erupted on Sunday in the heart of northern Californias Napa Valley wine country and spread across more than 1,000 acres 404 hectares, forcing the evacuation of several communities and a hospital, authorities said.The ...

WRAPUP 1-HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day one

Top seed Simona Halep celebrated her 29th birthday in style with a 6-4 6-0 victory over Spains Sara Sorribes Tormo on the opening day of the French Open on Sunday, while other players were left frustrated by the wet, windy and cold conditio...

Fighting erupts between Armenia, Azerbaijan; 18 killed

Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces has erupted again over the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh and the territorys defence ministry said 16 soldiers and two civilians have been killed and more than 100 others woun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020