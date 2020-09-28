Left Menu
Development News Edition

Do you have sufficient isolation wards for those who surrender after bail expiry: HC asks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 12:09 IST
Do you have sufficient isolation wards for those who surrender after bail expiry: HC asks
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked prison authorities whether they have a sufficient number of isolation wards to accommodate all prisoners who would surrender if the bail extension orders issued by it are recalled. The high court sought from the prison authorities the details regarding the number of COVID-19 cases in the three jails in the national capital, the number of prisoners who are out on bail, and the need to surrender in the next month, and the number of isolation wards in each of the three jails.

The high court also expressed concern over "the surge in COVID-19 cases" in Delhi, The order by a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justices Siddharth Mridul and Balwant Singh came while hearing an application seeking modification of the high court's July 13 and July 24 orders by which it had clarified that its orders extending interim bails/paroles would apply to everyone granted the relief before or after March 16. The application has alleged that the two orders were being misused by prisoners by seeking bail on grounds of family illness or some such other reasons, instead of seeking regular bail, and then getting the same extent based on the high court's direction.

The high court said it will not permit the misuse of its orders and it will recall its extension order if it was being misused. The bench said, "If they (prisoners) are misusing it, we will stop it and then let them suffer." It asked prison authorities information regarding the number of COVID-19 cases in the three jails, the number of prisoners out on bail, and who need to surrender in the next month, and the number of isolation wards in each of the jails.

The court also asked the prison authorities if they have a sufficient number of isolation wards to accommodate the large number of prisoners who would surrender if the extension orders are recalled. "There is a surge in cases (in Delhi). We are truly concerned," the bench said.

The high court also issued notice to the Director-General (DG) Prisons, who is in charge of all three jails -- Tihar, Rohini, and Mandoli -- in the national capital and sought his stand before the next date of hearing on October 16. The bench also sought the presence of DG Prisons, via video conference, on the next date, but it was told that he was suffering from COVID-19.

Thereafter, the court directed that he may appear if he was well or someone can represent him. The Delhi government standing counsel Rahul Mehra said he was appearing for DG Prisons and will take instructions on the queries raised by the bench. The high court on August 24 had extended till October 31 all the interim orders which were to expire on or after August 31 in cases that are before it as also the district courts have given the persisting COVID-19 pandemic.

It had also extended the relief in cases related to those who were enlarged on interim bail or parole and may carry the COVID-19 infection. If those whose interim bail is ending are required to surrender to the already congested and over-crowded jails, which may not be in a position to strictly maintain physical distancing amongst inmates, it may pose the risk of unchecked spread of the virus, the court had said.

On March 25, the high court had extended till May 15 the interim orders in all matters pending before it and subordinate courts, given the coronavirus lockdown. Thereafter, the relief was extended from time to time.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader says will hug Mamata if infected by coronavirus, police complaint filed

Newly-appointed BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra has said that he would hug Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if he is infected by the coronavirus to make her feel the pain of the families of COVID-19 patients. A police complaint was filed ...

Flyover on NH-3 at Morena worth Rs 108 crore dedicated to nation

The 1.420 km flyover on NH-3 at Morena Town in Madhya Pradesh worth Rs 108 crore was dedicated to Nation today by Union Minister for Agriculture Farmers Welfare, Rural Development Panchayati Raj and Food Processing Industries Shri Narendr...

Congress ashamed entire country, what happened near India Gate is drama: Prakash Javadekar

Congress has ashamed the entire country and it has now become clear that it is misleading farmers to suit its political agenda, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday as Punjab Youth Congress workers had set a tractor on fire near ...

SC asks UPSC to apprise of arrangements for civil services prelims amid COVID-19

The Supreme Court Monday asked the UPSC to apprise it by tomorrow the logistical arrangements made for conducting civil services preliminary exams on October 4 in view of alarming spurt of COVID-19 cases as also floods in various parts of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020