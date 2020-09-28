Left Menu
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh holds sit-in protest against agri laws

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday held a sit-in protest against the farm laws, passed by the Parliament.

ANI | Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Punjab) | Updated: 28-09-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 14:45 IST
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh holds sit-in protest against agri laws
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh held protest against Farm Laws on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday held a sit-in protest against the farm laws, passed by the Parliament. The three farm bills passed by both the houses of the Parliament had recently received the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind.

Before going for protest, the Chief Minister paid tribute to Bhagat Singh on the latter's birth anniversary. Protests by farmers against the three farm Bills have been ongoing since the past few days in Punjab, Haryana, along with other states in the country.

The Bills that have now become Acts are -- The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Earlier in the day, a tractor was set on fire near India Gate in Delhi by 15-20 unidentified people belonging to the Punjab Youth Congress.

The workers had brought the tractor to the site on a truck. The group of people gathered at the spot raised slogans like "Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Amar rahe" (Long live Shaheed Bhagat Singh), and "Kisaan-Virodhi, Narendra Modi" (Anti-farmers, Narendra Modi). (ANI)

