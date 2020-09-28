Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: 2 held with fake RTO smart cards

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 16:06 IST
Mumbai: 2 held with fake RTO smart cards

Two people were arrested forallegedly making fake registration certificate (RC) smartcards of different regional transport offices (RTOs) inMaharashtra, police in Mumbai said on Monday

Jayesh Gopalji Mehta (50) and Avinash Rajaram Borkar(40), both residents of Kandivali suburb, were held by UnitXII of the Crime Branch on a tip-off while one of them was onhis way to Dahisar to deliver one such fake RC card, anofficial said

"We have recovered 18 fake RC cards from them as wellas other materials used for forgery. They have remanded inpolice custody till September 30," he said.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Uber wins court appeal to continue operating on London roads

Taxi ride-hailing giant Uber won a court appeal in Britain on Monday to be granted a new licence to operate in London. The US-headquartered app has been operating in London on an interim basis while its appeal was being heard after Transpor...

Kareena Kapoor's twin birthday wishes for her 'best bro' Ranbir Kapoor, 'best aunt' Rima Jain

Kareena Kapoor Khan hits nostalgia by pouring double wishes for her beloved cousin Ranbir Kapoor and aunt Rima Jain on Monday. The Angrezi Medium star took to Instagram on Monday to wish her cousin, Ranbir Kapoor and aunt Rima Jain, by shar...

Economist Devaki Jain's memoir to hit stands on October 3

The no-holds-barred autobiography of celebrated economist-writer Devaki Jain, who made significant contributions to feminist economics, social justice, and womens empowerment in India, will hit the stands on October 3, announced publishing ...

Maharashtra bans sale of loose cigarettes, beedis as they don't have health warnings

A complete ban on the sale of loose cigarettes and beedis has been imposed by the Maharashtra Public Health department owing to the lack of health warnings on individual items outside the box.The ban has been imposed after we received sever...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020