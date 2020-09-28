Mumbai: 2 held with fake RTO smart cards

Two people were arrested forallegedly making fake registration certificate (RC) smartcards of different regional transport offices (RTOs) inMaharashtra, police in Mumbai said on Monday

Jayesh Gopalji Mehta (50) and Avinash Rajaram Borkar(40), both residents of Kandivali suburb, were held by UnitXII of the Crime Branch on a tip-off while one of them was onhis way to Dahisar to deliver one such fake RC card, anofficial said

"We have recovered 18 fake RC cards from them as wellas other materials used for forgery. They have remanded inpolice custody till September 30," he said.