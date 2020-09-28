T'gana: Congress protests against farm bills

Congress in Telangana on Monday staged a protest against the farm bills which were recently passed in Parliament and urged the President to withdraw them. State Congress leaders and the new AICC in-charge for party affairs in Telangana Manickam Tagore sought to submit a memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Bhavan here.

However, they were taken into custody and shifted to Goshamahal police station in the city, as they did not have an appointment with the Governor, when they began proceeding to the Raj Bhavan from an adjacent government guest house, police said. They were released by police later.

The Congress leaders raised slogans against theNDA government at the Centre and the TRS governmentin Telangana before being taken away in a van. Addressing the gathering before proceeding to Raj Bhavan, state Congress president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy claimed they werenot being allowed to go up to the Raj Bhavan gate though they sought to submit a memorandum to an official in the Governor's office (in the absence of an appointment with the Governor).

The Congress sought the withdrawal of the farm bills in the memorandum which was addressed to the President. Agriculture would be thrown into a crisis because of the farm bills, the Congress alleged in the memorandum whose Telugu translation was released to the media.