Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha govt frames SOPs for reopening of restaurants: CM

"A decision about reopening restaurants will be taken once these (SOPs) are finalised," the statement quoted Thackeray as saying. The chief minister said that given the COVID-19 threat, his government was taking steps cautiously and SOPs have been framed accordingly.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 16:43 IST
Maha govt frames SOPs for reopening of restaurants: CM

With the present lockdown in Maharashtra coming to end on September 30, the state government has framed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for reopening of restaurants and a decision will be taken once these guidelines are finalised, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday. The chief minister interacted with representatives of associations of restaurateurs from Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur via video conferencing, an official statement said.

"The state government has framed SOPs for reopening restaurants and those have been sent to the people concerned. "A decision about reopening restaurants will be taken once these (SOPs) are finalised," the statement quoted Thackeray as saying.

The chief minister said that given the COVID-19 threat, his government was taking steps cautiously and SOPs have been framed accordingly. The SOPs are not for putting restaurateurs in trouble, he added.

Thackeray laid emphasis on wearing masks, cleaning hands and maintaining physical distance while living with COVID-19 and added these precautions need to be taken when restaurants are reopened. "It will be important to take care of the health of chefs and other staffers in restaurants. They must wear masks, clean hands and ensure safety and cleanliness in restaurants," the chief minister said.

He also spoke about the state government's 'My Family, My Responsibility' initiative and urged restaurateurs to join it. He also asked all the stake-holders to sit together and finalise SOPs.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sitaram Kunte said the SOPs will be finalised after holding another round of meeting with representatives of restaurants, the statement said..

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Kvitova very glad to see spectators at Roland Garros

Two days after Victoria Azarenka questioned the presence of fans at the French Open, Czech Petra Kvitova said she was very glad she could play in front of spectators at Roland Garros. The claycourt Grand Slam in Paris is allowing 1,000 fans...

Motor racing-F1 says COVID positives show protocols are working

An increased number of positive COVID-19 results in the run up to last Sundays Russian Formula One Grand Prix shows that safety protocols are working well, the sport said on Monday. Seven people were positive from 3,256 tests between Sept. ...

COVID-19 impact: Housing sales in top 7 cities down 61 pc in Jul-Sep

Housing sales are estimated to have fallen 61 per cent year-on-year during July-September to 14,415 units across seven major cities on lower demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to property consultant JLL India. In October las...

Celebration of Creation of an Education philosophy "Manifestism" by Ritesh Rawal

27th Sep, Manifestism day, this day is celebrated as a day of creation of an education philosophy Manifestism by Ritesh Rawal New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir As a successful Founder of Dudes and Dolls - The Cosmic School, Adhyay School, an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020