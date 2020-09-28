Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia police fire warning shots at Papua student protest

Some Papuan pro-independence groups warn demonstrations against the renewal of the special autonomy law could persist. The government has previously said it working to develop the region.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 28-09-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 17:13 IST
Indonesia police fire warning shots at Papua student protest
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indonesian police fired warning shots on Monday during a protest in Papua by several hundred university students opposing plans to extend a special autonomy status that critics say has not done enough to help people in one the country's poorest areas.

The 2001 Special Autonomy Law which is set to expire next year was supposed to give the area a larger share of the revenue from its rich resources and more political autonomy. "Despite the funds, health care isn't guaranteed and education remains minimal," student Ayus Heluka said by telephone after attending Monday's rally at Cendrawasih University in the Papuan capital of Jayapura. Papuan police spokesman Ahmad Kamal confirmed by telephone that police had fired warning shots but denied a claim by a lawyer at the rally that two students had been hurt and three arrested.

Video and photo footage on social media showed people running in panic after shots were heard. There has been a flare-up in tensions in Papua between security forces and separatists groups in recent weeks, with the deaths of at least two civilians and two soldiers, including the shooting of a popular Christian pastor. Papua has been plagued by separatist tensions since the former Dutch colony was incorporated into Indonesia after a U.N.-backed 1969 referendum called the Act of Free Choice, which has been widely criticized by human rights groups.

Extensive protests erupted in 2019 in several cities in Papua in response to claims of racist abuse and the physical mistreatment of Papuan students in the city of Surabaya. Some Papuan pro-independence groups warn demonstrations against the renewal of the special autonomy law could persist.

The government has previously said it working to develop the region. An official at the home ministry's regional autonomy office, which oversees the issue, declined to comment on Monday when asked about Monday's rally and extending the law. Adriana Elisabeth, who researches Papuan communities, said that benefited from special autonomy, such as scholarships and infrastructure, but said the benefits "do not reach those in the grassroots."

Also Read: Indonesian patrol confronts Chinese ship in economic zone

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for killing stepbrother, looting gold worth Rs 1.5 cr

A man who allegedly shot dead his stepbrother with the help of a driver and fled with gold worth Rs 1.5 crore has been arrested in Thane district, police said on Monday. The duo, after stealing gold to make it look like a killing carried ou...

Swedish fuel giant stops planned expansion of oil refinery

Swedens largest fuel company said Monday that it has decided to stop a planned oil refinery expansion that would have made it the countrys biggest emitter of greenhouse gases and was increasingly becoming a hot potato issue for Prime Minist...

Govt extends ban on Khaplang faction of NSCN

The Centre on Monday extended the ban on NSCN-K, saying the Naga insurgent group has been engaged in violence, extortion and secessionist activities. In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the militant group has been involved in 10...

Tennis-Kvitova very glad to see spectators at Roland Garros

Two days after Victoria Azarenka questioned the presence of fans at the French Open, Czech Petra Kvitova said she was very glad she could play in front of spectators at Roland Garros. The claycourt Grand Slam in Paris is allowing 1,000 fans...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020