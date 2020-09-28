Left Menu
Six arrested for clashing over property in Greater Noida

Six people were arrested over a property-related clash between two groups in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Monday, police said.

PTI | Greaternoida | Updated: 28-09-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 18:57 IST
Six people were arrested over a property-related clash between two groups in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Monday, police said. The incident took place in Aliwardipur village in the Ecotech 3 police station area around 9 am, when the foundation structure of an under-construction property was allegedly razed by one of the groups that had objected to the construction, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said the group that allegedly razed the foundation had earlier approached the police, claiming that it was their property, which was illegally occupied by a property dealer. "The complaint was being probed by the police. On Monday morning, the property dealer's group was at the site when the complainant's group reached the spot and used a JCB operator to raze the foundation," the officer said.

"A clash broke out between the two groups, resulting in minor injuries to some people, while shots were fired in the air, but no one got hurt. Six people have been arrested, an FIR has been lodged against them and they are being taken to a court," he added. Around a dozen people were involved in the clash. The six arrested men have been identified as Vijay Singh, Sonu Yadav, Arbaaz, Mohammad Safi, Mohammad Surman and Mohnish Ali, the police said.

Members of both the groups were among those arrested, they added. An FIR has been lodged at the Ecotech 3 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 147, 148, 149 (all related to rioting), 327 (causing hurt to extort property), 352 (assault or criminal force without grave provocation), 504 (insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the police said.

The accused have also been booked under provisions of the Criminal Law Amendment, they added..

